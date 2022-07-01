18 Dead in Ukraine Apartment, Recreation Area Strike

At least 18 people were killed Friday in a strike on a Ukrainian apartment building and recreation zone, a day after Russian troops abandoned positions on a captured island in a major setback to the Kremlin's invasion. The news from the Black Sea came after NATO leaders wrapped up their summit in Madrid, with US President Joe Biden announcing $800 million in new weapons for Ukraine. "We are going to stick with Ukraine, and all of the alliance are going to stick with Ukraine, as long as it takes to make sure they are not defeated by Russia," he said. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov compared the new diplomatic low to the return of the Cold War, telling reporters: "As far as an Iron Curtain is concerned, essentially it is already descending... The process has begun." But there may be a possible opening. Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who visited Moscow on Thursday after a trip to Kyiv, said he had given Russian President Vladimir Putin a message from their Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky. Neither side has revealed what was in the note. Hours after the summit ended, a missile slammed into an apartment building in the southern region of Odesa, completely destroying the nine-story residential structure. Fourteen were killed and 30 wounded in the strike on a nine-story apartment block, the emergency services said on Telegram.

Seven people were rescued from the rubble of the building, including three children, they said. Three people, including a child, were killed and one wounded in the recreation center strike, the officials said. Odesa military administration spokesman Sergiy Bratchuk said the missiles were fired by aircraft that flew in from the Black Sea. The strikes took place in the Bilgorod-Dnistrovsky district.

'Goodwill gesture' The early Friday strikes came a day after Russian troops abandoned their positions on Snake Island, off the coast of Odesa. The island had become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance in the first days of the war, when the rocky outcrop's defenders told a Russian warship that called on them to surrender to "go f*ck yourself," an incident that spurred a defiant meme. It was also a strategic target, sitting aside shipping lanes near the port of Odesa. Russia had attempted to install missile and air defense batteries while under fire from drones. The decision to abandon Snake Island "changes the situation in the Black Sea considerably," Zelensky said in his daily address Thursday. "It does not yet guarantee security. It does not yet guarantee that the enemy will not return. But it already considerably limits the actions of the occupiers." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cited Snake Island as he warned the Russian president that any eventual peace deal would be on Ukraine's terms. "We've seen what Ukraine can do to drive the Russians back. We've seen what they did around Kyiv and Kharkiv, now on Snake Island," Johnson said. The Russian defense ministry statement described the retreat as "a gesture of goodwill" meant to demonstrate that Moscow will not interfere with UN efforts to organize protected grain exports from Ukraine. But Ukraine officials claimed it as a win. "They always downplay their defeats this way," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter. In peacetime, Ukraine is a major agricultural exporter, but Russia's invasion has damaged farmland and seen Ukraine's ports seized, razed or blockaded — threatening grain importers in Africa with famine. Western powers have accused Putin of using the trapped harvest as a weapon to increase pressure on the international community, and Russia has been accused of stealing grain.