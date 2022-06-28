Bulgaria to Expel 70 Russian Diplomatic Staff — PM

Bulgaria will expel 70 Russian diplomatic staff, the EU country's prime minister announced on Tuesday, the biggest number ordered out in one go from the Balkan nation.

"Bulgaria is going to expel 70 Russian diplomats. Our services identified them as people who worked against our interests," Prime Minister Kiril Petkov told reporters.

"Everyone who works against the interests of Bulgaria will be called upon to return to their country. We expect a full 70-seat plane to fly back to Moscow," Petkov added.

Those identified to be a "threat to national security" must leave by July 3, the foreign ministry said.

Multiple European countries have expelled Russian diplomats following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, with Russia responding in kind.