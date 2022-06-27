Russian Missile Hits Crowded Ukrainian Shopping Center, Kyiv Says

A Russian missile has struck a busy shopping mall in central Ukraine, officials in Kyiv said Monday, with at least two deaths and 20 injuries among the more than 1,000 civilians said to have been inside.

Video footage shows plumes of black smoke rising from the burning shopping center in the industrial city of Kremenchuk as dozens of rescuers rush around the perimeter.

"The occupiers fired missiles at a shopping center where there were over a thousand civilians. The mall is on fire, rescuers are fighting the fire. The number of victims is impossible to imagine," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

The Ukrainian president's deputy chief of staff, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said on Telegram that there were around 20 wounded so far, with nine in "serious condition."

"Two people died. The rescue operation continues," Tymoshenko added.