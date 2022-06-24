Russia Plans First Mass Drone Production – Kommersant

Russia plans to scale up industrial drone production following China’s exit from the commercial market and increasing demand from the Russian military in Ukraine, the Kommersant business daily reported Friday.

The open-source drone manufacturer Copter Express (COEX) sold its industrial division to the drone nest maker Hive for an undisclosed sum, the publication reported.

Industrial drones are designed to monitor the environment inside and outside manufacturing plants.

Their prices are up to three times higher than their commercial counterparts which, according to Kommersant, make them less likely to appear on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Hive said it plans to invest more than 100 million rubles ($1.8 million) and make 100 drones each month by year-end.