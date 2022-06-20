Ukraine Strikes Offshore Oil Drilling Rig – Crimean Official

The head of Russia-annexed Crimea has accused Ukraine of firing upon an oil drilling platform in the Black Sea off the coast of the peninsula.

"This morning the enemy struck the drilling platforms of Chernomorneftegaz...I am in touch with colleagues from the Defense Ministry and the FSB. We are working to rescue people," Aksyonov wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Aksyonov told state television that 109 workers had been on the three towers that were struck and that 21 of them have been evacuated.

Search-and-rescue efforts are ongoing for the missing workers, he said.

Ukrainian officials have not yet commented on the alleged strike.

Mikhail Sheremet, a lawmaker in Russia's lower-house State Duma, said Moscow would respond with "retaliatory strikes" on Ukrainian "decision-making centers."