Russia to Expand High-Tech Surveillance to Ukraine Border Areas – Kommersant

Russia plans to expand its high-tech surveillance program to areas near Ukraine amid a spate of cross-border attacks during Moscow’s nearly four-month invasion, the Kommersant daily reported Monday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the project.

Russia’s Emergencies Ministry plans to deploy the “Safe City” program in annexed Crimea, as well as the Krasnodar, Voronezh and Belgorod regions, in the next year and a half. All or parts of those territories have declared heightened terrorist alerts since Russia sent troops into Ukraine.

“Safe City has become extremely urgent during the special operation in Ukraine in view of markedly increased threats of sabotage on civilian infrastructure,” a ministry source was quoted as saying.

The program includes video surveillance and motion detectors, which can identify weapons, accidents and fights, to reduce the “threat of sabotage” and “promptly respond to incidents,” they added.