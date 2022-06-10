Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russian Central Bank Cuts Key Rate as Inflation Eases

By AFP
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

Russia's Central Bank cut its key interest rate on Friday as the country's economy recovers faster than expected following sanctions imposed on Moscow over its military action in Ukraine.

The Bank of Russia cut the rate to 9.5% from 11%, saying in a statement that "inflation is slowing faster and the decline in economic activity is of a smaller magnitude" than expected in April. 

It said, however, that the "external environment for the Russian economy remains challenging and significantly constrains economic activity."

The next rate review meeting will take place on July 22. 

The Central Bank had already cut its key rate by three percentage points at an emergency meeting just two weeks ago. 

Russia's economy faces a deep recession and consumer demand is weakening.

Days after President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine and the West pummelled Moscow with sanctions in response, the Central Bank more than doubled its key interest rate to 20% to prop up the plunging ruble.

Since then, the ruble has staged a spectacular rebound and strengthened by around 30% against the dollar, leading the Central Bank to cut its key rate three times.

A strong ruble is not desirable for the Russian government, which fears it can hit budget revenues and exports. 

Generally, lower interest rates are unattractive for foreign investment and decrease the value of a country's currency.

Read more about: Central Bank

Read more

TIGHTENING UP

Russia Hikes Interest Rates in Battle to Tame Inflation

The regulator raised interest rates to 5% in a meeting Friday.
monetary policy

Russia Hikes Key Rate for First Time Since 2018

The Central Bank has raised its key interest rate to 4.5% from a record low of 4.25% amid rising inflation and food prices.
GOLD BUG

Pandemic Pushes Russia’s Gold Reserves Above U.S. Dollars For First Ever Time

Moscow has shifted its international reserves away from the U.S. currency over recent years.
SCISSORS READY

Nabiullina Signals Russia Will Cut Interest Rates

Central Bank prepares markets for a cut in rates to their lowest level in six years.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.