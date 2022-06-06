Support The Moscow Times!
Sixth Man Detained for ‘Plotting Murder’ of Pro-Kremlin TV Pundit

TV and radio host Vladimir Solovyev. Andrei Lyubimov / Moskva News Agency

A Moscow court confirmed Monday the arrest of a sixth person linked to an alleged plotting to kill pro-Kremlin TV host Vladimir Solovyev. 

Moscow resident Timofey Mokiy, 29, stands accused of being part of the “neo-Nazi terrorist group” National Socialism/White Power, according to Russia’s Security Services (FSB). They say that the suspects hoped to assassinate Solovyev on orders from the Ukrainian Security Services. 

The plot supposedly saw the men plan to plant an explosive in Solovyev’s car, before escaping to Ukraine using fake passports. 

The FSB described the attack as a part of a planned string of murders of state-linked Russian journalists, including RT’s Margarita Simonyan, Kremlin pundit Olga Skabeeva and her husband Yevgeniy Popov, the state-run Rossiyskaya Gazeta previously reported

Since late May, Mokiy has also been identified by several Russian news outlets as the perpetrator of at least five arson attacks on police stations and military recruitment offices across in central Russia. 

Mokiy was arrested on seperate allegations of plotting terrorist attacks in Moscow in 2019. Russian authorities have also linked the Muscovite to several other incidents, including the 2008 blast at Moscow’s Tushino market, which left at least four people injured.

