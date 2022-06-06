Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia’s National Guard Releases Children's Comics and Toys

Rosgvardia

Russia’s National Guard has released a series of children’s comics about the work of a valiant animal police force.

The series takes place in the fictional animal city of Dubrava, populated by carnivores and herbivores. Despite their differences, the creatures live in harmony — until their lives are suddenly threatened by those “dissatisfied with animals’ blissful co-existence.”

The city’s police force — the Lesgvardia — must fight against enemies “who are trying to destabilize the order that has been built by generations of peaceful Dubrovites,” the National Guard’s official Telegram channel said Monday. 



Three parts of the series have already been posted on the National Guard’s official website. 

The latest episode sees the Lesgvardia  — whose name closely resembles the official Russian name of the National Guard —  ambush the villains’ fighting forces and uncover traces of their mysterious leader.

The National Guard’s latest foray into children’s publishing follows the release of a collection of branded toys announced last week. The series includes miniature copies of cars and equipment used by the National Guard, as well as toy soldiers dressed in the uniform. 

Although the military-inspired toys closely resemble designs used by Danish toy company Lego, their Russian manufacturer, Simbat, has refuted allegations of plagiarism. 



Read more

loss of leadership

Who Was Russian General Roman Kutuzov?

Kutuzov was reportedly killed on the frontlines of eastern Ukraine in the latest of a string of high-ranking battlefield deaths for Moscow.
New Arrests

Sixth Man Detained for ‘Plotting Murder’ of Pro-Kremlin TV Pundit

A 29-year-old Moscow resident is the latest person to be arrested in relation to the case.
Fatal Toll

Russian Officials Rush to Buy Empty Grave Plots — Investigation

The number of burials purchased by local governments far outstrips figures from previous years.
try anything once

In Photos: Muscovites Seek Normalcy in Summer Events

As the war shows no signs of ending, activities like ice cream eating contests and color runs are one source of escape for Muscovites.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.