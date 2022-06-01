Russia Issues First Criminal Conviction for Ukraine ‘War Fakes’

A court in Russia’s Far East has handed down the country’s first guilty verdict for spreading “fake news” on Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Authorities in the Zabaikalsky region accused local resident Pyotr Mylnikov of falsifying unspecified Russian Defense Ministry documents, as well as posting “knowingly false” videos in a social media chat he moderated in March.

Mylnikov, who ran a group called “I Live in Ruins” on Russia’s popular social media site VK, reportedly pleaded guilty to the charges.

Officials did not specify what the clips contained, but Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) told local media that Mylnikov “wanted to form a negative attitude toward the Russian army taking part in ‘the special operation’” — the Kremlin’s preferred term for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.