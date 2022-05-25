Russia to Quit European Standards System for Higher Education

Russia is set to drop out of the agreement standardizing higher education across Europe, potentially cutting off Russian students from advancing their careers in Europe.

Russia’s Science and Higher Education Minister Valery Falkov announced Tuesday that the country would replace the internationally recognized framework known as the Bologna Process with a new system designed to meet “national interests.”

“The Bologna system should be treated as a bygone state,” Falkov told the Kommersant business daily, although he did not indicate a timeframe for Russia’s exit from the European standard.

“The future belongs to our own unique system of education, which should be based on the interests of the national economy and the maximum opportunities for each student.”

Currently recognized in 49 countries, the Bologna Process was launched in 1999 to create a universal standard for higher education across Europe. Russia signed on to the voluntary process in 2003, replacing Soviet-era “specialist” degrees with a two-tier system of four-year bachelor’s degrees and optional two-year postgraduate qualifications in 2009.