Deloitte’s Russian Branch Restarts Operations Under New Brand – Reports

The Russian partner of Deloitte, one of the world’s leading consulting and accounting firms, has resumed its operations under a new brand name, the Kommersant business daily reported Tuesday.

The British consultancy giant suspended operations in Russia and Belarus in early March in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and vowed to separate local practices in the two countries from its global network of member firms.

Deloitte’s former Russian business, which employs more than 2,000 people across eight cities, will operate independently under the brand name Business Solutions and Technologies, Kommersant reported.

Yekaterina Ponomarenko, the former CEO of Deloitte’s regional practice, will retain her post in the newly established Russian company, according to public registration records.