Starbucks to Exit Russian Market, Shutter 130 Stores

Starbucks is leaving the Russian market and closing all of its 130 locations there, the company announced Monday.

The U.S. coffee giant, which has had a presence in Russia since 2007, had initially suspended its operations in the country in early March as foreign brands pulled out en masse over the Kremlin’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

"Starbucks has made the decision to exit and no longer have a brand presence in the market," the company's statement says.