New Evidence Shows Russian Troops Executing Ukrainians in Bucha – NYT

Videos and eyewitness testimony provided evidence of Russian troops executing eight Ukrainian men in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, implicating them in a possible war crime, The New York Times reported Thursday.

“I was shot and I fell down,” the lone survivor of the March 4 execution, 43-year-old builder Ivan Skyba, recounted to the NYT.

“I fell down and I pretended to be dead,” Skyba said, adding that he fled 15 minutes after the Russian troops left.

Skyba was one of the nine men rounded up by Russian paratroopers and brought to their makeshift base and field hospital inside a four-story office building.

Six of them, including Skyba, had been manning a nearby checkpoint during Russia’s advance. One was a homeowner who had offered them and two other fighters a hideout.

Most of the victims were local residents who had reportedly joined various defense forces due to Ukraine’s restrictions on men leaving the country.