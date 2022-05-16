Support The Moscow Times!
3 Russian Military Recruitment Offices Attacked

ryazpressa.ru

Three Russian military recruitment offices were attacked over the weekend amid an uptick of violence against the facilities following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The first attack took place in the early hours of Friday morning, when a man dressed in black hurled a Molotov cocktail into an enlistment building in the town of Gukovo in southern Russia’s Rostov region, just five kilometers from the Ukrainian border, local news outlet 161.ru reported.

The resulting fire was extinguished by staff members, who reported no damage or injuries. 

Police are still looking for the suspect, the donday.ru news outlet reported.

Similar incidents were reported in the Ryazan region southeast of Moscow, as well as in the Volgograd region in southern Russia.

In the Ryazan region town of Pronsk, images shared by Ryazpressa.ru showed a broken window and a partially-burnt entrance door after an attack early on Saturday.

Similarly, the Volgograd branch of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry reported a fire in the basement of a military enlistment office in the city’s Sovetskiy district the following day.

Russian Telegram channel Baza, which is believed to have links with Russia’s security agencies, reported a broken glass bottle was found inside the building.

More than a dozen military recruitment offices have been attacked across Russia since the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.



