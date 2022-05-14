Intense Fighting in East Ukraine as Europe Pledges More Military Aid

Intense fighting raged in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region where Russia has been concentrating its forces without making significant progress, while "very difficult negotiations" were under way over the fate of the last besieged defenders in the city of Mariupol.

Europe on Friday pledged another $500 million in military support for Ukraine as it resists the Russian invasion that began on Feb. 24, while Sweden and Finland's moves toward joining NATO hit multiple obstacles.

At the end of March, after failing to take the capital Kyiv in the face of determined resistance, Russia turned its focus to eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces repulsed Russian attempts to cross a river and encircle the city of Severodonetsk, said Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the eastern Luhansk region.

"There's heavy fighting on the border with Donetsk region, from the side of Popasna," Gaidai said, reporting heavy losses of equipment and personnel by the Russians.

"From interceptions [phone calls], we understand that a whole [Russian] battalion has refused to attack, because they see what's happening."

Aerial images showed dozens of destroyed armored vehicles on the river bank and wrecked pontoon bridges.

Britain's Ministry of Defense said the Russians had sustained heavy losses after Ukrainian forces successfully prevented their attempted river crossing.

"Conducting river crossings in a contested environment is a highly risky maneuver and speaks to the pressure the Russian commanders are under to make progress in their operations in eastern Ukraine," it said.

The ministry added that Russian forces had "failed to make any significant advances despite concentrating forces in this area."

A senior U.S. defense official said most of the activity was now in the Donbas area, "and essentially, we continue to see the Russians not making any major gains" there.

According to the latest assessment from the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War, "Russian President Vladimir Putin likely intends to annex occupied southern and eastern Ukraine directly... in the coming months."

Russia's hopes of swift gains appear to have been thwarted and Ukraine has even managed to push Russian troops out of the northern city of Kharkiv, which had been a priority target for Moscow.

In Kharkiv region, "the enemy's main efforts are focused on ensuring the withdrawal of its units from the city of Kharkiv," said the spokesman for the Ukrainian General Staff.