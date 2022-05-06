Nearly 4M Russians Left Russia in Early 2022 – FSB

More than 3.8 million Russians have left the country in the first three months of 2022, according to data from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) published this week.

A total of 3,880,679 Russians traveled for work, business, tourism and private reasons between January and March.

Former Soviet countries saw significant spikes in arrivals after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Russians who fled out of opposition to the war were joined by those escaping rumored border closures, martial law and mass mobilization that have so far not materialized in the 72-day war.

It’s unclear how many of these Russians have since returned to their home country.

Georgia accepted 38,281 Russians in the first quarter of 2022, the FSB said, a nearly fivefold jump from the 8,504 Russians accepted over the same time last year.

A nearly fivefold increase was also seen in Tajikistan, where 40,054 Russians arrived this January-March compared with 8,857 in January-March 2021.