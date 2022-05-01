Dozens of Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol Steel Plant

Roughly 100 civilians have been evacuated from the besieged Mariupol steel plant in eastern Ukraine and are heading out of Russian-controlled territory, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday.

The announcement came after the UN said a "safe passage operation" was ongoing at Azovstal, where Ukrainian forces say they and hundreds of civilians have been sheltering from Russian bombardment.

"Evacuation of civilians from Azovstal began," Zelensky said on Twitter.

Zelensky said the group was expected to arrive in the city of Zaporizhzhia, which is under Ukrainian control, on Monday.

"Grateful to our team! Now they, together with UN, are working on the evacuation of other civilians from the plant," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier said 46 civilians had left the plant on Saturday.

"All of the civilians were given accommodation, food and necessary medical help," the ministry said.

A ministry video showed a convoy of cars and buses traveling in the dark, marked with a "Z," the letter used by the Russian forces in the conflict.

'Barbaric' bombing

The fate of Mariupol, a strategic port city linking Russian-held areas of southern and eastern Ukraine, has drawn worldwide condemnation.

Pope Francis on Sunday used his weekly Angelus prayer to renew his appeal for humanitarian corridors from the city, saying it had been "bombed and destroyed in a barbaric manner."

Thousands have been killed and millions displaced by Russia's invasion, which began on Feb. 24.

Western powers have rushed to send military aid to Ukraine and imposed heavy sanctions on Russia.

"Do not be bullied by bullies," U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi told reporters at a press conference in Rzeszow in southern Poland on Sunday after returning from Ukraine.