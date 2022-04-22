Veteran Rights Defender Ponomarev Leaves Russia

Lev Ponomarev, a veteran Russian rights defender who was earlier detained for protesting the Kremlin's military operation in Ukraine, said Friday he has "temporarily" left the country.

The 80-year-old former parliament member has been engaged in activism since the last years of the Soviet Union, helping create the now-dissolved Memorial organization in 1988.

But he said in a statement on Friday that worries about his personal safety, including "shadowy information about what they intended to do to me," have forced him to take a break abroad.

"I doubt that my leave of absence will last long," said Ponomarev, whose name has been added to Moscow's list of "foreign agents" in Russia.

"It will allow me to take care of my health a little and, in a calmer setting, think over the difficult situation in which we all find ourselves."

Ponomarev did not disclose his new location, saying only that he continued to closely follow the "worrying" news in Russia.