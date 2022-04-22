Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza Faces Prison on War ‘Fakes’ Charges

Jailed Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza could face an additional 10 years in prison on newly unveiled charges of spreading “false” information about the Russian military.

Kara-Murza, who has spoken out regularly against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is currently serving the remaining five days of his 15-day administrative jail sentence on charges of disobeying police orders.

His lawyer Vadim Prokhorov said Friday that authorities had transported Kara-Murza to the main headquarters of Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes.