Chechen Politician Says Mariupol Successfully 'Destroyed' on Putin's Orders

A federal lawmaker from the republic of Chechnya said Russian troops have successfully "destroyed" the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on presidential orders, according to video posted by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov late Thursday.

Adam Delimkhanov made the statement wearing combat uniform alongside dozens of Chechen troops in front of the charred remains of what he called the last holdout of Mariupol's defense, the Azovstal steel plant.

President Vladimir Putin had ordered to abort the planned storming of Azovstal as he hailed the "liberation" of Mariupol as a "success" hours after Kadyrov promised to capture the plant that day.

"It can be said the special operation to destroy and clear Mariupol has been completed today," Delimkhanov said.

"President Vladimir Putin's orders have been fulfilled. Ramzan Akhmatovich [Kadyrov's] orders have been fulfilled."