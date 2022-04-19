Navalny Relative Killed in Ukraine’s Bucha – Reports

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s second cousin was found in a mass grave in Bucha, where atrocities against civilians were discovered after Russia’s retreat from northern Ukraine.

Germany’s Bild tabloid reported this week that it spoke with surviving residents who had witnessed the shooting death of their neighbor Ilya Navalny by Russian soldiers on March 12. A passport bearing his name was reportedly found next to his body.

Ilya Navalny’s body was found in a mass grave among more than 400 that Bucha’s mayor says have been found since Russia’s March 30 withdrawal, which ended a month of occupation.

“Yes, Ilya was Alexei’s distant relative, they have a common great-grandfather,” Pavlo Navalny, the village head of Nove Zalissya who is also Navalny’s third cousin, told the BBC’s Ukrainian service.