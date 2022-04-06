Navalny Calls for Sanctions Against Russian State Media ‘Warmongers’

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny called for sanctions on Russian state-run media Tuesday, accusing President Vladimir Putin’s “propagandists” of turning into “warmongers” during the country’s deadly invasion of Ukraine.

Navalny said the “monstrosity of lies” he witnessed on state television’s coverage of atrocities left behind by Russia’s withdrawal from towns outside Ukraine’s capital Kyiv prompted him to lobby for economic penalties. Russia claims the widespread footage of dead bodies on the streets of Bucha are “fake” and a Western provocation.

“My point is that Putin's propaganda has long ceased to be a tool. They are actual warmongers and have become a party in their own right,” Navalny said in a Twitter thread.

“They demand a war to the bitter end, storming Kyiv, bombing Lviv. Even the prospect of a nuclear war does not scare them.”