Ukraine Says 'Powerful' Russian Strikes Kill 6 in Lviv

A series of "powerful" Russian strikes on military infrastructure in Lviv on Monday left several dead and ignited blazes in the west Ukraine city that has been spared fierce fighting.

A resident of Lviv told AFP they could see thick plumes of grey smoke rising above residential buildings and air raid sirens sounded throughout the city during and after the strikes.

"At the moment, we are able to confirm that six are dead and eight injured. A child was among the victims," the Lviv regional governor Maksym Kozytsky said on social media.

He said that four Russian missiles had targeted Ukrainian military infrastructure and that a car tire center had also been struck.

"Fires were set off as a result of the strikes. They are still being put out. The facilities were severely damaged," Kozytsky said.

Twenty-one-year-old Lviv resident Andrei said he was sleeping when the sirens began wailing at around 8:00 a.m. (06:00 GMT).

"I slept through the first three strikes, but then when the last one hit, it was like my windows were about to break, and the furniture moved," he told AFP.