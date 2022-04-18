Ukraine Says 'Powerful' Russian Strikes Kill 7 in Lviv

A series of "powerful" Russian strikes on military infrastructure in Lviv on Monday left several dead and ignited blazes in the west Ukraine city that has been spared fierce fighting.

A resident of Lviv told AFP they could see thick plumes of grey smoke rising above residential buildings and air raid sirens sounded throughout the city during and after the strikes.

"At the moment, we are able to confirm that seven people have died. We also know that 11 people are injured. A child is among them," the Lviv regional governor Maksym Kozytsky said in an update on the strikes on social media.

"Three victims are in critical condition," he added.

He said that four Russian missiles, which initially were reported to have claimed six lives, had targeted Ukrainian military infrastructure and that a car tire center had also been struck.

"The facilities were severely damaged," Kozytsky said in an initial post, adding later that unused warehouses had been struck.

Twenty-one-year-old Lviv resident Andrei said he was sleeping when the sirens began wailing at around 8:00 a.m. (06:00 GMT).

"I slept through the first three strikes, but then when the last one hit, it was like my windows were about to break, and the furniture moved," he told AFP.

Lviv, near Ukraine's border with Poland, so far been spared being embroiled in the worst of the fighting sparked by Russia's invasion of its pro-Western neighbor nearly two months ago.

Instead, the city has become of refuge for people displaced from the war-scarred east and at the start of the fighting hosted several Western embassies transferred from Kyiv.

The attacks Monday come as Russia has intensified strikes in and around the capital Kyiv further east, targeting over several days a number of facilities that produce military hardware.