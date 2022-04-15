Siberian Journalists Face Prison for ‘Fake’ War Reporting

Two Siberian journalists face up to 10 years in prison for allegedly spreading “fake news” about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The cases are among the first instances of Russia using its new law against spreading false information about the Russian army to target a news outlet for its reporting, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

“This sets a very worrying precedent and shows that the Russian authorities will not hesitate to put into practice a law that blatantly violates press freedom by enforcing de facto censorship,” said Gulnoza Said, CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia program coordinator.

Authorities detained Mikhail Afanasyev, the chief editor of the republic of Khakassia’s Novyi Fokus outlet, and Sergei Mikhailov, founder of the LIStok weekly in the neighboring republic of Altai, on Wednesday.

Both journalists face charges of “deliberately spreading false information” about the Russian military’s actions, a newly passed criminal offense that carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison.

Investigators accuse Afanasyev of publishing “inaccurate information” in an April 4 report on 11 Khakassia riot police officers refusing deployment in Ukraine, according to the Kommersant daily.