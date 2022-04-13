Russian Readers Turn to '1984,' Self-Help Titles Following Ukraine War

Russian readers are increasingly buying up copies of George Orwell’s dystopian classic “1984” along with self-help and psychology books in the wake of their country’s invasion of Ukraine, the Vedomosti business daily reported Wednesday.

Book sales on Russia’s largest online marketplace Ozon spiked in March, up 30% from the same month last year, Vedomosti cited the retailer as saying. Ozon's main competitor Wildberries saw book sales increase by 75% last month, the company told Vedomosti.

Self-help and psychology titles saw a 12% increase in purchases, according to publishing house Eksmo, including “Be Kind to Yourself” by Olga Primachenko and “Yes to Life: In Spite of Everything” by Holocaust survivor Victor Frankl.