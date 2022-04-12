Smolensk Air Crash Due to Onboard Explosions – Polish Probe

On-board explosive devices caused the 2010 Smolensk air disaster that killed Poland's then-president, a special Polish investigative commission said Tuesday.

Ninety-five others also died in the crash in western Russia that claimed the life of president Lech Kaczynski, the twin brother of current governing party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

The official delegation was en route to Smolensk for a ceremony to mark the murder of thousands of Poles by Soviet secret police at Katyn, in 1940.

The cause of the crash has been the subject of a fierce debate that has divided Poland ever since, with some believing it was deliberate and others rejecting that as a conspiracy theory.

"The real cause of the Smolensk catastrophe was two explosions in the final phase of the flight," the government commission said in a report on its website, suggesting explosive devices had been planted aboard.

The governing Law and Justice (PiS) party has for years alleged the crash was not an accident, in contrast to initial findings that blamed bad weather, errors by the Polish pilots and Russian air traffic controllers.