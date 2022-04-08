Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia Bans UK Think Tank Chatham House

The exterior of Chatham House. donald judge (CC BY 2.0)

Russia has blacklisted U.K. foreign affairs think tank Chatham House as an “undesirable organisation,” the country’s Prosecutor-General's Office announced Friday.

The authorities believe the organization presents "a threat to the constitutional order and security of Russia."

The designation, which already applies to groups like U.S. think tank Atlantic Council and independent Russian media outlet Proekt, will force Chatham House to disband operations within Russia.

Under a 2015 law, Russians who “collaborate” with the organization could face fines or jail terms.

“Everybody within the Chatham House Russia program that has expressed an opinion is enormously proud of this endorsement,” said Keir Giles, a Russia expert at Chatham House.

“It comes as confirmation that the program’s work is both effective and heading in the right direction. For those old enough, it is reminiscent of times under the Soviet regime, when a denunciation in Pravda would be the ultimate recognition that you had annoyed the USSR by doing the right thing", he said. “We will continue to support Ukraine, and there will be absolutely no effect on Chatham House’s work promoting peace and security in Europe."

Chatham House is the informal name for the London-based Royal Institute of International Affairs.

Read more

private lives

Putin Daughter's Unofficial Husband, Ex-Husband Spared From Sanctions – Investigation

Maria Vorontsova's two marriages were not officially registered.
'lookalike-ly' story

Putin, Kim Lookalikes Help Zelensky Impersonator Flee Ukraine

The real Zelensky remains in Ukraine.
Tightening Sanctions

Former SWIFT CEO Calls for Tighter Russia Sanctions

In an interview with The Moscow Times, former CEO of SWIFT called for tighter sanctions on Russia amid a worsening situation in Ukraine
deadly strike

50 Killed in Train Station Strike as Civilians Flee East Ukraine

Russia has denied launching the attack.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.