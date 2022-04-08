Russia Bans UK Think Tank Chatham House

Russia has blacklisted U.K. foreign affairs think tank Chatham House as an “undesirable organisation,” the country’s Prosecutor-General's Office announced Friday.

The authorities believe the organization presents "a threat to the constitutional order and security of Russia."

The designation, which already applies to groups like U.S. think tank Atlantic Council and independent Russian media outlet Proekt, will force Chatham House to disband operations within Russia.

Under a 2015 law, Russians who “collaborate” with the organization could face fines or jail terms.