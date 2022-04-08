Putin, Kim Lookalikes Help Zelensky Impersonator Flee Ukraine

Birds of a feather flock together… and help each other in times of war.

That was the lesson Umidjon Isaboyev, who shot to fame for impersonating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, learned when impersonators of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin helped him flee Russian attacks on Kyiv last month.

“It’s not a likely story, but it is a ‘lookalike-ly’ story,” Australian broadcaster ABC reported last week.

Howard X, the Kim impersonator, told the outlet he sprang into action to get his colleague Isaboyev out of Ukraine despite having never met him.

The Australian said he had appeared in a segment with Isaboyev, separately, on Russian state television.

“After the war started, I started thinking ‘actually, I know this guy’ and then I thought ‘I better give this guy a call, make sure he’s alright,’” he said.

The fake Kim said he then recruited the fake Putin — a Polish national named Slawomir — to reach out to his contacts within the Ukrainian resistance and exfiltrate the fake Zelensky.