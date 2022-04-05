Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Moscow Accuses Ukraine of 'Staging' New Footage of Dead Civilians

By AFP
Burnt cars in Bucha, Kyiv region. president.gov.ua

Russia on Tuesday accused Ukraine of staging new civilian deaths in a number of locations in an effort to pin the blame on Moscow. 

The Russian Defense Ministry made the assertion after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded tough new sanctions on Moscow over killings in the town of Bucha that have prompted international condemnation.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that the Ukrainian military recorded a fake video that purported to show "peaceful civilians allegedly killed by the Russian Armed Forces."

The video was made on Monday evening in the settlement of Moshchun some 20 kilometers (12 miles) northwest of Kyiv and was designed to be distributed through Western media, Moscow said.

"Similar events are now being organized by the Ukrainian special services in Sumy, Konotop and other cities," the Russian Defense Ministry said, referring to cities in northeastern Ukraine.

The ministry did not say how it obtained the information in its statement.

At the weekend, dozens of bodies, some with their hands bound behind them, were discovered in Bucha near Kyiv after the withdrawal of Russian troops.

Ukraine has blamed Russian forces, with Zelensky describing the killings as "war crimes" and "genocide."

Moscow denies any responsibility, saying that the images are fake or that the deaths occurred after Russian forces pulled out of the area.

Read more about: Ukraine

Read more

cautious optimism

Ukraine Marks 'Day of Unity' as U.S. Warns Russia May Yet Attack

Zelenskiy chose the date for what he hoped would be a patriotic outpouring after U.S. reports suggested Russian forces could attack as early as Feb. 16...
'impossible job'

Ukraine's Comedian-Turned-President Stars in Crisis

Volodymyr Zelenskiy became president of Ukraine in time to witness the gravest standoff between the Kremlin and Western powers since the end of the Cold...
tense time

Sites of Ukraine Defense Ministry, State Banks Under Cyberattack

The affected sites include the Oschadbank state savings bank and Privat — two of the country's largest financial institutions.
DONBAS RESOLUTION

Russian Parliament Backs Plan to Recognize Breakaway Ukrainian Regions

The motion raises tensions, even as Russian troops begin a partial withdrawal from the Ukrainian border.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.