Ukraine Retakes Kyiv Suburb, as Talks Resume Under Shadow

Ukrainian forces recaptured a key Kyiv suburb and desperately clung onto control of the besieged city of Mariupol, as negotiators prepared to meet Russian counterparts for face-to-face talks in Istanbul Tuesday.

Troops "liberated" the suburban town of Irpin, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said, wresting a key gateway to the capital's northwest from Russian control.

AFP journalists witnessed continued heavy shelling in the area and encountered fleeing residents, who described hellish scenes of bombs raining from the sky and people killed in cold blood while trying to escape.

"We saw those cars which tried to get out on their own, they were crushed by tanks, with people inside," said 55-year-old Roman Molchanov, his voice cracking with emotion.

His sister added that the "Russian orcs" had "shot dead people sitting in their cars."

Western experts described the loss of Irpin as a significant setback for Russian forces, who are still trying to regroup and after a failed first attempt to encircle the capital.

It is now more than a month since Russian President Vladimir Putin's tanks rolled into Ukraine, hoping to cripple or oust the democratic government in Kyiv.

The fighting has already killed an estimated 20,000 people and forced more than 10 million from their homes.

The prospects of a peaceful end to the war — or an imminent victory for either side — appear faint.

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators will resume peace talks on Tuesday, under the shadow of shock allegations that delegates were poisoned at a previous round of negotiations.

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian negotiators were said to have been targeted earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Abramovich — a billionaire businessman under Western sanctions — and the negotiators reportedly developed symptoms including red eyes and peeling skin, though they later recovered.

Ukraine played down the allegations and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the Istanbul talks would focus on easing the humanitarian situation, and sounded a note of skepticism about the hopes for success.

"If we see that the mood has changed and they are ready for a serious, substantive conversation and balanced arrangements, then things will move forward," he said.

"If it is a repetition of their propaganda," then, he said, talks will again fail.

Putin has demanded the "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine," as well as the imposition of neutral status and recognition of the Donbas and Crimea as no longer part of Ukraine.

Kuleba indicated there was little room for agreement there: "We do not trade people, land and sovereignty. Our position is concrete."