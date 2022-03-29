Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Dutch Expel 17 Russians for Alleged Spying

By AFP
The Russian Embassy in the Hague during the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ymblanter (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The Netherlands is expelling 17 Russian diplomats who were "secretly active" as intelligence officers, the Dutch foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The move is one of the latest in a snowballing series of tit-for-tat expulsions of Russian diplomats by Western countries and retaliatory measures by Moscow.  

"Today, the ambassador of Russia was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs" and informed of the expulsion, the Hague-based ministry said in a statement.

"The reason is that there is information... showing that the persons concerned, accredited as diplomats, are secretly active as intelligence officers," it said.

"The cabinet has decided to do this because of the threat to national security posed by this group," the statement added, saying the intelligence threat against the Netherlands remained high.

The "current attitude of Russia in a broader sense makes the presence of these intelligence officers undesirable," the ministry said. 

The decision comes as many other Western countries also expelled Russian diplomats, including the United States, which kicked out 12 intelligence operatives in early March, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Russia in return expelled 12 U.S. diplomats.

The Netherlands in 2018 also kicked out four alleged Russian spies who were accused of trying to hack the world's chemical watchdog, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Read more about: Netherlands

Read more

trial in absentia

Dutch Prosecutors Call for Life in Prison for MH17 Suspects

The four suspects are accused of launching the missile that hit the plane over war-torn eastern Ukraine, killing 298 people. 
closing arguments

Dutch Prosecutors Say MH17 Suspects 'Served Military Interests'

Four suspects are being tried in absentia for launching a BUK missile that hit flight MH17 over war-torn eastern Ukraine in 2014.
legal saga

Russia Wins Latest Round of $50-Bln Yukos Case

Russia had been ordered to pay $50 billion to former shareholders in the oil giant before the Dutch Supreme Court's ruling.
layers of evidence

MH17 Investigators Have an Eyewitness, Dutch Prosecutor Says

The prosecutor's interview comes two weeks ahead of the first court hearing into the tragedy over eastern Ukraine.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.