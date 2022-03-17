Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kremlin Rejects Top UN Court's Order to Halt Ukraine Invasion

Kremlin Dmitry Peskov. Sergei Kiselev / Moskva News Agency

The Kremlin rejected on Thursday a top UN court’s order to halt its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

The International Court of Justice ordered Russia to “immediately suspend” its offensive that President Vladimir Putin ordered on Feb. 24. Kyiv hailed the ruling — which is binding but lacks any real means to enforce it — as a “complete victory.”

“We can’t take that decision into account,” the state-run TASS news agency quoted Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov as saying.

Peskov echoed Moscow’s stance during hearings earlier this month that the ICJ has no jurisdiction because Kyiv’s request fell outside the 1948 Genocide Convention on which it based the case.

“There’s such a thing as consent of the parties in an international court. There can be no consent here,” he told reporters.

But the ICJ ruled Wednesday that it had jurisdiction in the case.

Ukraine asked the ICJ to intervene, arguing that Moscow was falsely alleging genocide in Ukraine's separatist-held Donetsk and Luhansk regions to justify its attack.  

Presiding judge Joan Donoghue said the ICJ lacked evidence of genocide being committed in Ukraine. She expressed doubt that the Genocide Convention authorized military action “for the purpose of preventing or punishing an alleged genocide.”

No Russian representatives attended the hearing at The Hague.

Experts say a full hearing into Ukraine’s case could take years.

Read more about: Ukraine , Kremlin , UN

Read more

WAR REPORTING

Use Only Official Sources About Ukraine War, Russian Media Watchdog Tells Journalists

Failure to comply could result in websites being blocked within Russia, and in a fine of up to 5 million rubles ($59,000).
SANCTIONS AND INFLATION

Russia’s Economy on the Brink of Crisis After Ukraine Attack

Despite Moscow’s talk about a sanctions-proof economy, Putin’s military action will likely have steep costs.
HIGH COSTS

U.K. Warns Russia Could Start Europe's 'Biggest War Since 1945'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said any invasion of Ukraine would freeze Moscow out of global finance.
'Intelligence findings'

U.S. Says Russia Readying 'False-Flag' Operation to Invade Ukraine

Russia quickly denied the account, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling the U.S. statements "unfounded."

Russian media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.