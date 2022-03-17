In Russia’s Pro-Military ‘Z’ Campaign, Children Are Placed Front and Center

When one 16-year-old student from the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk finished class Tuesday, she and her classmates were hurriedly sent outside to the school playground. "Two teachers stood in the foyer and told students to get outside. They weren't harsh or rude, but just loudly warned those who were hesitant to take part to follow orders and form a line," the student told The Moscow Times. Once outside, the students were ordered to stand in a "Z" formation — a newly adopted symbol of support for Russia's bloody war in Ukraine — and photographed. "I refused to go outside and just stood far away, looking at this shame," added the student, who asked to remain anonymous. The letter Z first appeared painted on the sides of Russian tanks and military vehicles near Ukraine ahead of Moscow’s Feb. 24 invasion of its pro-Western neighbor and is believed to help troops identify different force contingents. It has since become a symbol of support for Russia's Armed Forces amid their “special military operation” in Ukraine, with Russian lawmakers and state television heavily promoting it. Although it was first adopted by the more pro-war factions of society, now Russian authorities are working to encourage civilians to adopt the symbol and publicly support a military campaign that experts say is falling short of the Kremlin's expectations. But what started out as calls for employees of state-run institutions and cultural centers to wear the symbol quickly spread to target students, young activists and schoolchildren — who often have little or no choice.

In kindergartens across Russia there are rallies in support of the war. Children are photographed carrying posters with the letter Z (a symbol of support for the Russian army) and slogans like "We do not abandon our own". pic.twitter.com/y5WVrFMq1d — The Insider (@InsiderEng) March 17, 2022

Photos of young people across the country adopting the symbol have flooded social media. Toddlers have been photographed lying on a playmat in a Z formation and pre-schoolers seen pictured painting their country's military symbol in the colors of the Russian tricolor. In one particularly controversial instance, terminally ill patients at a children’s hospice were photographed standing in a Z shape in the snow. In the republic of Sakha in far northeastern Siberia, young people are being encouraged to display the Z as part of celebrations for the anniversary of Russia’s annexation of Ukraine on March 18. "Schoolchildren, students and activists should form a letter Z while holding the Russian flag” as part of these celebrations, a letter from regional administrators in Sakha that circulated on social media told residents, encouraging to post photos online. At the school in Krasnoyarsk, the teachers who organized the photo op pressured students into taking part. "My classmate was yelled at for refusing to take part. They scolded him and said that they would tell his parents," the student said. In addition to being pressured to show their support for what the Kremlin calls a "special military operation,” the student from Krasnoyarsk said her class was also given carefully curated lessons reflecting the Kremlin’s perspective. "Before we were sent outside, we were given a ‘lesson of courage,’ and after that garbage, a lesson about ‘hybrid war’," the student said. "I do not understand how my country has turned into a twin sister of the Third Reich," she added.