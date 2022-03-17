Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

At Least 21 Dead After Russian Shelling of East Ukraine Town – Local Officials

By AFP
Andrii Marienko / UNIAN

At least 21 people were killed and 25 were injured on Thursday when Russian forces shelled a town in eastern Ukraine, local prosecutors said.

Artillery fire early Thursday hit a school and a cultural centre in the town of Merefa outside the city of Kharkiv, regional prosecutors said in a Facebook post.

Of the wounded, 10 people are in serious condition, they said.

A photo accompanying the prosecutors' statement showed a building of several storeys that was destroyed in the middle with windows blown out and emergency workers combing through the wreckage.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city and some 30 kilometers (18 miles) north of Merefa, has been the scene of intense Russian airstrikes in recent weeks and has been severely damaged.

Read more about: Ukraine

Read more

DIPLOMATIC PATHWAYS

No ‘Positive Response’ From U.S. on Main Ukraine Demand, Says Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said there may still be room for discussion of other questions.
Boiling point

NATO Bolsters Eastern Flank as Fears Mount Over Ukraine Crisis

NATO said Monday it was sending jets and ships to bolster its eastern European flank.
SPORTING RIVALS

Ukraine Tells Winter Olympic Athletes to Shun Russian Rivals

Ukrainian athletes should avoid standing next to their Russian rivals at the 2022 Beijing Olympics next week, Ukraine’s sports minister said.
EXIT ORDER

U.S., Britain Order Some Diplomats to Leave Ukraine Over Russian Invasion Fears

Several countries also advised their citizens to leave the country.

Russian media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.