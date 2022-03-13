Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Ukraine Says Russians Shot 7 Evacuees, Including Child Near Kyiv

By AFP
Displaced persons in Uzhgorod, Ukraine Nemesh Yanosh / UNIAN

Russian troops shot at a group of women and children evacuees leaving a village near Kyiv, killing seven, one of them a child, Ukraine's military intelligence service said on Saturday.

"During an attempt to evacuate from the village of Peremoga... along an agreed 'green' corridor, the occupiers opened fire on a column of civilians, consisting exclusively of women and children. The result of this brutal act was seven dead. One of them is a child," Defense Intelligence of Ukraine said on Facebook.

It added that the incident happened on Friday.

Peremoga, which means victory in Ukrainian, is a small village around 36 kilometers (22 miles) from Kyiv's northeastern suburbs, where Russian tanks are advancing towards the capital.

The military intelligence service said that Russian troops forced the group of evacuees to return to their village after the attack, with the number of injured unknown. 

"At present, it is almost impossible to establish contact with them, as well as provide humanitarian and medical assistance," the statement said.

It did not give details of those killed or the time of the attack.

It accused Russia of committing a war crime by deliberately targeting innocent civilians.

