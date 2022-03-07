Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Netflix Suspends Service in Russia Over Ukraine Invasion — Media

By AFP
Netflix is a minor player in Russia, where it has fewer than 1 million subscribers. TASS / Andre M. Chang/ZUMA Press Wire

Streaming giant Netflix has suspended its service in Russia, U.S. media reported Sunday, in protest at Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. 

The U.S.-based platform had already halted its acquisitions in Russia earlier this week, as well as its production of original programs. 

"Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," a spokesperson told the U.S. magazine Variety. 

When contacted by AFP, Netflix did not immediately respond. 

Netflix is the world's leading streaming platform, with 221.8 million subscribers at the end of 2021.

But it is a minor player in Russia, where it has fewer than 1 million subscribers, according to The Wall Street Journal. 

Netflix joins a host of foreign companies that have announced the suspension of operations or outright withdrawal from Russia since the launch of Moscow's offensive in Ukraine on Feb. 24. 

On Monday, Netflix told the website Vulture that it did not intend to comply with a Russian law that requires streaming platforms to offer several free channels, some of which are considered to be government propaganda outlets, from the beginning of March.

