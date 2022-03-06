Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

UN Watchdog Expresses 'Deep Concern' Over Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant

Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant during special military operation Russian Defence Ministry/TASS

The UN nuclear watchdog on Sunday expressed "deep concern" over reports that communication from Europe's largest nuclear power plant seized by Russia in Ukraine has been disrupted.

Invading Russian forces attacked and seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine on Friday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement that Ukraine informed it that the plant management is now under orders from the commander of the Russian forces.

Ukraine has also reported that the Russian forces have switched off some mobile networks and the internet, and that telephone lines, emails and fax were not functioning anymore.

They said mobile phone communication was still possible with poor quality, the IAEA said.

"I'm extremely concerned about these developments that were reported to me today," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said. 

"In order to be able to operate the plant safely and securely, management and staff must be allowed to carry out their vital duties in stable conditions without undue external interference or pressure," he added.

He expressed "deep concern" over "the deteriorating situation regarding vital communications between the regulator and the Zaporizhzhia NPP (nuclear power plant)".

"Reliable communications between the regulator and the operator are a critical part of overall nuclear safety and security," he said.

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured French President Emmanuel Macron of the "physical and nuclear safety" of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, according to the Kremlin.

Grossi offered Friday to travel to Ukraine to negotiate with Kyiv and Moscow and ensure the security of Ukraine's nuclear sites.

The offer came hours after Russian forces seized control of Zaporizhzhia after a battle with Ukrainian troops that caused a fire and fears of an accident.

Read more

Russia Warning

Russia Warns Countries Against Hosting Ukraine Military Aircraft

Russia on Sunday warned Ukraine's neighbours against hosting Kyiv's military aircraft, saying they could end up being involved in an armed conflict. 
Failed Evacuations

Putin Blames Kyiv for Failed Mariupol Evacuations

Vladimir Putin blamed Kyiv for failed civilian evacuations from the key Ukrainian port city of Mariupol Sunday.
Anti-War Protests

Russia Detains Around 2,500 at Ukraine Conflict Protests

Around 2,500 people were detained Sunday at protests against Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, Russian police said, 11 days after the assault began...
Airport Strikes

Russian Strike Destroys Ukrainian Airport: Zelensky

A barrage of Russian missiles destroyed a civilian airport in Vinnytsia in central Ukraine on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.