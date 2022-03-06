Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Strike Destroys Ukrainian Airport: Zelensky

By AFP
TASS

A barrage of Russian missiles destroyed a civilian airport in Vinnytsia in central Ukraine on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"I have just been informed about a missile strike on Vinnytsia. Eight rockets... The airport was completely destroyed," he said.

Several cities and airbases in Ukraine have been bombed, shelled or hit with ballistic missiles since Russia launched its 11-day-old invasion.

But Vinnytsia is in the western area of central Ukraine, far from the Russia and Belarus borders, in an area that has seen fewer such strikes.

Zelensky took the opportunity to renew his demand that Western powers enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine to prevent more Russian attacks.

“We repeat every day: close the sky over Ukraine. Close for all Russian missiles, for Russian combat aircraft, for all their terrorists," he said.

"If you don't, if you don't give us at least planes so we can protect ourselves, there's only one thing to conclude; you want us to be killed very slowly."

Read more

Erdogan-Putin Call

Erdogan Urges 'Urgent General Ceasefire' in Putin Call

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appealed for an urgent general ceasefire in Ukraine when he spoke on Sunday to Vladimir Putin.
air supply

U.S. 'Working Actively' on Deal for Polish Fighter Jets to Ukraine

Any deal would require White House approval and support in the U.S. Congress, and likely NATO support as well.
staple products

Russian Shops to Limit Food Sales to Counter Black Market

Worries of black market speculation came as sanctions imposed over Moscow's military incursion into Ukraine began to bite. 
Evacuation attempt

Ukraine City Mariupol Tries Again to Evacuate Civilians

If Russian forces succeed in capturing Mariupol which held out against rebel forces in the previous 2014 conflict, they will control Ukraine's entire Azov...

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.