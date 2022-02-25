UEFA Strips St. Petersburg of Champions League Final

St. Petersburg has been stripped of the Champions League Final following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, UEFA said Friday.

The final, set for May 2022, will instead be staged at the Stade de France in Paris, UEFA’s Executive Committee said in a statement issued after an extraordinary meeting held “following the grave escalation of the security situation in Europe.”

Russian and Ukrainian teams competing in European competitions will also be required to play their home matches at neutral venues, the football government body said.