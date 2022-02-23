U.S. Calls Off Biden-Putin Summit After Ukraine ‘Invasion’

The United States has called off high-level meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov following Moscow’s recognition of Ukraine’s two rebel regions, a move described in the West as laying the groundwork for an invasion.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said earlier that Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden had agreed to the summit “in principle,” with Biden agreeing on the condition that Russia does not invade Ukraine. The Kremlin however had called talk of a summit "premature."

This week, Putin signed military cooperation treaties with eastern Ukraine’s breakaway republics and dispatched so-called “peacekeepers,” while Russian senators greenlighted Putin’s request to deploy troops there.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that a Biden-Putin summit “is certainly not in the plans,” while allowing the prospect of diplomatic talks if the Russian leader “changes course.”