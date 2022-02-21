Russia Empties Hospitals, Student Dorms to Accommodate Donbas Evacuees

Russia’s regions are emptying hospitals, student dormitories and other facilities as they scramble to accommodate the thousands of Donbas residents being evacuated into Russia, according to local media reports.

More than 60,000 people have crossed into Russia from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) and Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) since regional leaders announced a mass evacuation on Friday. They are planning to evacuate some 700,000 women, children and pensioners, while a general mobilization has been announced for able-bodied men aged 18-55.

In the Sverdlovsk region, patients at the Lipovka hospital and rehabilitation center told the Znak.com news website that they were being evicted in the middle of their treatment to make space for the evacuees. The central region is one of many across Russia that has agreed to help take in those leaving the Donbas.