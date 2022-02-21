News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Trading blame

Ukraine and Russia blamed each other for a spike in shellings on the front line in eastern Ukraine that sent Ukrainians fleeing to cellars and other shelters, while some civilians were evacuated.

Pro-Russian separatists have accused Ukraine of planning an offensive into their enclave, despite Russia’s massive military build-up surrounding Ukraine's borders.

Kyiv and Western capitals ridicule this idea and accuse Moscow of attempting to provoke Ukraine and plotting to fabricate incidents to provide a pretext for Russian intervention.

The rebel regions have made similar claims about Ukraine's forces and ordered a general mobilization, evacuating civilians into neighboring Russian territory.

Kinzhal and Tsirkon

President Vladimir Putin oversaw a dramatic military exercise involving nuclear-capable missiles Saturday as tensions over Ukraine continued to mount.

Russian television showed images of Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko seated at a round table in the Kremlin situation room, in front of a bank of screens showing military commanders as they test-fired their latest hypersonic, cruise and nuclear-capable ballistic missiles.

Indefinite leave

Russian military exercises in Belarus will continue past their scheduled end date, Minsk announced Sunday, leaving Moscow with a large force near the northern Ukraine border.

Moscow had previously said the 30,000 troops it has in Belarus were simply carrying out readiness drills with its ally, which would be finished by Feb. 20, allowing the Russians to head back to their bases.

But, as the day arrived for the operation to end, the Belarus defense ministry said Putin and Lukashenko had decided to "continue inspections," citing increased military activity on their shared borders and an alleged "escalation" in eastern Ukraine.