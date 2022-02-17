Russia Announces New Military Withdrawal From Annexed Crimea

Moscow said Thursday it was returning military forces to their bases after completing war games that had spurred Western fears that Russia was planning to attack Ukraine.

The announcements are the latest reported drawdowns of a Russian military contingent estimated by the West to be more than 100,000 troops, which Washington had said could be preparing to invade.

"Units of the southern military district that ended tactical exercises at training grounds on the Crimean peninsula are returning by rail to their permanent bases," the Defense Ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.