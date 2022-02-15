Germany’s Scholz Refuses Russian Virus Test in Kremlin Visit

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz became the second European leader in a week to refuse a Russian-administered coronavirus test on his visit to the Kremlin on Tuesday.

The new German leader met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in hopes of defusing tensions in the Ukraine standoff a day after he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.

German media reported that a German Embassy doctor in Moscow had tested Scholz instead of Russian medical personnel, as required.

According to Bild and Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Russian health authorities were invited to observe Scholz's test with a device that had been brought from Germany.

The Kremlin said Schulz’s refusal to submit a PCR test would not affect his meeting with Putin later Tuesday nor the Russian leader’s image on the world stage.