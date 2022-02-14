What Are Russian State Media Saying About Ukraine? | Feb. 14

Russian state media continued to report on the country’s current tensions with Ukraine and the U.S. the increasing alarm in Western media — but the topic took a backseat to coverage of Russian Olympic athletes' performance in the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here's a look at what was said:

Vesti Nedeli, a weekly news roundup show on the state-run Rossia 1 broadcaster, dedicated most of its two-hour broadcast to Ukraine and NATO. However, the show's anchor Dmitry Kiselyov spent most of the broadcast talking about Russia’s vision of international order, not its troop buildup on the Ukrainian border.

Kiselyov claimed that since World War I, the “collective West” has been building a “sanitary cordon” around Russia, trying to separate it from the outside world by controlling Russia’s neighboring states. Putin’s demands from the West are nothing new and should be viewed as an attempt to challenge the hegemony of the U.S. on the world stage, Kiselyov said.

The show later moved to cover rising tension in the separatist-controlled Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. Kiselyov alleged that the separatist republics are likely to become targets of ethnic cleansing, mass murder and torture in a Ukrainian offensive.

“The majority of the Western elite thinks that eventually Russia will evaluate everything and retreat, allowing Kyiv to forcefully cleanse Donbas of everything Russian,” an anchor said. “But along with this illusion, there is also a concrete plan, and we know who is behind it — to pit Russia and Europe against each other in a total war of sanctions.”

Similarly to last week, leading state news broadcaster Channel One’s coverage mainly focused on the Russian Olympic Committee’s achievements in the Beijing. News related to the Covid-19 pandemic also occupied a large portion of screen time. Nevertheless, the escalating tensions with Ukraine remained among the top stories discussed.

Channel One condemned NATO's military aid to Ukraine and criticized the Western media growing “hysteria” over a possible Russian invasion. The anchors alleged that the West didn’t even consider the opinions or security of Ukraine in its statements. They also claimed that Russia isn’t going to start a war, but needs Ukraine to follow the conditions laid out in the Minsk protocol.

Following Putin’s phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday, Channel One blamed the U.S. for its lack of cooperation.

“The American leader put forward a number of propositions, which, in his opinion, take into account our initiatives, but they do not.”

Anchors appeared more favorable toward French President Emmanuel Macron, who also spoke with Putin by phone Saturday after a visit to Moscow earlier in the week.

“The French president's visit to Russia looked like an attempt to finally start a meaningful dialogue. The joint press conference gave hope for at least some movement forward.”

Channel One noted that Ukraine isn’t considering a direct conversation with the pro-Russia separatists and criticized Kyiv’s “European friends” for indulging its reluctance to follow the Minsk protocol.

On Rossia 1’s popular show “Evening with Vladimir Solovyov,” host Solovyov suggested that the U.S. warnings over an impending Russian invasion are linked to Biden’s effort to be re-elected.

His guest Dmitry Simes said that Biden is provoking Russia and tied it to the U.S. midterm elections. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, another guest, agreed that the U.S. is trying to frame Russia.

Margarita Simonyan, chief editor of the state-run RT broadcaster, said that Russia needs to save the people of the Donbas from the Ukrainian state, but added that there are no reasons yet for Russia to start a war.