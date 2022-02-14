Ukraine Seeks Urgent Russia-OSCE Meeting Over Troop Buildup

Ukraine said Sunday it is seeking urgent talks with Russia and the several dozen members of Europe’s top security body to discuss the buildup of some 130,000 Russian troops near Kyiv’s borders.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the meeting follows Russia’s failure to respond to Kyiv’s request late last week for detailed explanations on its military activities near Ukraine.

“We request a meeting with Russia and all participating states [of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe] within 48 hours,” Kuleba tweeted.

The 57-member OSCE meeting will seek to discuss Russia’s “reinforcement and redeployment along our border and in temporarily occupied Crimea,” the Ukrainian diplomat said.

Moscow has not yet publicly responded to Kyiv’s request.

Kuleba urged the Kremlin to fulfill its commitment toward military transparency under the OSCE’s confidence-building measures “if Russia is serious when it talks about the indivisibility of security in the OSCE space.”

A flurry of international diplomatic activity took place over the weekend as U.S. officials stepped up their warnings that Russia could mount a military campaign in Ukraine as soon as Wednesday.

Russia denies plans to invade Ukraine, maintains that its troop movements within its borders are non-threatening and accuses the West of “provocative speculation” and “peak hysteria.”

Moscow meanwhile demands sweeping security guarantees from the United States and NATO in eastern Europe, including banning Ukraine from ever becoming a NATO member.

Dozens of countries have urged their citizens to leave Ukraine and began cutting back diplomatic staff, while at least one airline announced it was suspending flights to Ukraine.