On This Day 1999: Yeltsin Put Himself In Harsh Spotlight

Feb. 10, 1999 — An ailing President Boris Yeltsin dashed to Jordan for King Hussein's funeral to show he's still able to carry out his duties. But he succeeded mainly in showing the world his struggle to avoid political oblivion.



Yeltsin, who was on the ground for about 2 1/2 hours in Jordan, left before the funeral was over and reportedly received medical attention before leaving, though this was denied by the Kremlin.



The trip did put Yeltsin back in the center of world attention, a place he likes to be. But it was a painful spectacle.



At 6:10 a.m. Monday, Yeltsin boarded a plane for Jordan, where he bowed at the coffin of King Hussein — a man he barely knew — and made for the door. Television showed Foreign Minister Igor Ivanov discreetly supporting the president as he inched toward his car as world leaders were still filing past Hussein's coffin. The president was back in Moscow at 8:10 p.m.



In the estimated 2 1/2 hours Yeltsin actually spent on the ground in Amman, the Kremlin said he managed to hold "substantive" meetings with new King Abdullah, President Jacques Chirac, Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, UN Secretary General Kofi Annan and others. He also saw U.S. President Bill Clinton.



But the real motive for going appears to have been to upstage Prime Minister Yevgeny Primakov, whose standing has risen as Yeltsin's has fallen. Primakov, an Arabic-speaking former foreign minister who knows many Mideast leaders personally, would have been a logical choice to go.



Yeltsin's political role has shrunk due to his repeated illnesses and the political fallout from the Aug. 17 financial collapse. He has carved out a role as a figurehead who meets foreign leaders and makes pronouncements on weighty questions like the fight against political extremism, and he seems determined to defend that role as long as he has breath in him. But Primakov has day-to-day charge of trying to manage the economy.



Analysts have said Yeltsin needs to carry out at least a minimal role to maintain the diminished status he has left.



Yeltsin has chafed at the new arrangement, and balked at a Primakov plan to restrict some of his constitutional powers with a political peace deal.



Political analyst Vladimir Zharikhin said Yeltsin put himself on the world stage to prove he was healthy enough to run Russia — and he couldn't do it.



"This is the tragedy of the situation," said Zharikhin, deputy director of the Fond Politika research institute. "All he could do was to show how sick he really is."



If the state of Yeltsin's health "was known before to the Russian political elite, it was graphically felt by the world community" Zharikhin said. "Therefore, changes could come. It is one thing to be informed by the press that he is in a sanatorium, and another to see how it is in reality."



The Russian papers made fun of Yeltsin. "The King is Dead — Long Live the President," declared a banner headline on Tuesday's edition of Kommersant.



"Moscow - Amman - Central Clinical Hospital" was Segodnya's take on the president's route, even though Yeltsin actually returned to the Barvikha sanatorium Monday.



Zharikhin said it was more tragic than funny. "You can laugh all you want at the sick president, but it looks more like an act of tragedy than of farce," Zharikhin said. "I personally felt a long unfelt feeling of respect for the president. To overcome his weakness by strength of will — it really calls forth respect."