Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Rejects 'Nonsense' U.S. Claim of False Flag Plot to Attack Ukraine

Updated:
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Valery Sharifulin / TASS

Russia rejected on Friday the United States' claims that it is plotting a false flag operation to justify an attack on Ukraine.

The Pentagon and the State Department on Thursday accused Russia of planning to stage a “fake attack” by Ukrainian forces on Russian-speaking people accompanied by “a very graphic propaganda video.” When pressed for evidence, State Department spokesman Ned Price said it was “confident” in its intelligence but provided no other proof.

“I’d recommend not to take anyone’s word for it, especially the State Department, when it comes to these issues,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the U.S. claims “nonsense.” 

"The delusional nature of such fabrications — and there are more and more of them every day — is obvious to any more or less experienced political scientist," he said in televised remarks.

Meanwhile, pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine accused U.S., British and Estonian media outlets of preparing fake stories to “demonstrate Russian aggression to the Western community,” the Russian state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported.

The U.S. and its Western allies have warned that Russia is planning an invasion of Ukraine, its pro-Western neighbor that has been at war since pro-Moscow separatists since 2014.

Russia denies planning to attack, saying the massing of 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders is its right and accusing the U.S. and NATO of heightening tensions.

Read more about: Ukraine , Kremlin , Lavrov

Read more

opinion Mark Galeotti

Russia and West Continue to Talk, But Not Necessarily in the Same Language

For Moscow, talks with the U.S. on NATO and Ukraine are like divorce proceedings at the end of a long, increasingly bitter marriage.
MILITARY PRESENCE

Kremlin Says Not Moving Toward War With Ukraine

In recent weeks fighting has intensified between Ukraine's army and pro-Russian separatists controlling two regions in the country's east.
Normandy format

Kremlin Eyes Four-Way Ukraine Summit This Year

The leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France can hold the first four-way summit on the conflict in three years.
Kremlin

Moscow Dismisses Franco-German Statement on Ukrainian Sailors

Russia dismissed a statement accusing it of using military force on Ukrainian vessels in the Black Sea.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.